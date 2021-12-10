Samsung’s 55-inch Alexa 4K Smart TV hits new low at $800 + $400 Amazon credit on 85-inch

Amazon is now offering the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series 4K QLED Smart TV for *$799.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. Originally $1,098 and fetching closer to $1,000 these days, this is at least $200 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low (including Black Friday), and the best price we can find. While we have seen it go for less up front, Amazon is offering a *$400* credit on the 85-inch model with code *5P9VVYGVL299 *right now if you’re looking to go big here. This is a Quantum HDR 4K 2160p panel with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optical audio, among other things. This 2021 model is rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.



