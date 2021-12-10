Woot’s 1-day refurb Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $160: Series 6 from $350, more

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of A-Grade certified refurbished iPhones and Apple Watch models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. While everything in today’s sale should have minimal to no signs on wear, our top pick is Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS styles at *$389.99*. Normally fetching $429, this is one of the best offers we’ve seen throughout the holiday season. You can also score 40mm models from *$349.99*, too.



Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.



