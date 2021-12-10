Bitdefender pulls the plug on its free antivirus solution

I’ve used many different antivirus programs over the years, but these days I swear by the excellent Bitdefender Total Security. Not everyone wants to pay for protection of course, which is why free solutions prove so popular. Bitdefender’s no-cost offering -- Antivirus Free Edition for Windows -- is a great choice, or rather I should say 'was' a great choice, as the company is set to retire it by the end of the year. A message on the page for the software simply states: We are focusing product development around multi-platform protection and as a result, we are retiring Bitdefender… [Continue Reading]