Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Launch with Android 12, Also Get Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is believed to be just around the corner, and while the South Koreans are trying to remain tight-lipped about this device, we already know pretty much everything about it. Surprisingly, however, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a series of changes that will ironically make it an even better choice than the Galaxy S21 itself. Despite lacking some high-end features, that is, but that’s a completely different story. SamMobile has recently obtained the firmware images for the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, and one big surprise is the device will come with Android 12 out of the box. In other words, the South Korean company will pre-install the new operating system on all units, so you wouldn’t have to wait for the Android 12 to be offered as a system update. The Android 12 rollout has started for Samsung devices and will get pace during 2022, so it’s clearly good n...