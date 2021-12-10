Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is believed to be just around the corner, and while the South Koreans are trying to remain tight-lipped about this device, we already know pretty much everything about it. Surprisingly, however, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a series of changes that will ironically make it an even better choice than the Galaxy S21 itself. Despite lacking some high-end features, that is, but that’s a completely different story. SamMobile has recently obtained the firmware images for the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, and one big surprise is the device will come with Android 12 out of the box. In other words, the South Korean company will pre-install the new operating system on all units, so you wouldn’t have to wait for the Android 12 to be offered as a system update. The Android 12 rollout has started for Samsung devices and will get pace during 2022, so it’s clearly good n...Full Article
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Launch with Android 12, Also Get Android 15
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Top Stories: Five New Macs in 2022, iPhone 14 Pro and AirPods Pro 2 Rumors, and More
MacRumours.com
It was another busy week for Apple rumors, with Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilling a range of details about Apple's Mac roadmap,..
-
India - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to run on Android 12 OS
MENAFN.com
-
Android 12 update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 seem to be riddled w/ issues for some users
9to5Google
-
Today’s best Android app deals: Green Project, Meteogram Pro Weather Widget, more
9to5Google
-
Galaxy S21 FE will apparently be Samsung’s first device to launch with Android 12
9to5Google
Advertisement
More coverage
Save up to $230 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup starting at $429
9to5Toys
In case you missed out on the early Black Friday savings at the start of November, Amazon is now offering another chance to score..
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 gets stable Android 12 update
newKerala.com
-
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro start to get Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update
Upworthy
-
Samsung December 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices
9to5Google
-
Today’s best Android app deals: Northgard, 9th Dawn III RPG, Shattered Plane, more
9to5Google