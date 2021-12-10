HyperChiller’s beverage cooler makes iced coffee in ‘under 60 seconds’ for $18 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller for *$17.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal is within $0.50 0f the all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best price on Amazon. This chiller is designed to use regular water to cool your beverages and is completely dishwasher safe. It can turn regular coffee into iced coffee that’s cool and ready to drink in “less than 60 seconds.” The HyperChiller works with all coffee makers and can also chill tea, juice, and more without any dilution. Perfect for the coffee drinker in your life, you still should be able to get this before Christmas, making it a great stocking stuffer. Head below for more.



