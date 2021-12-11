Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Cumulative Update KB5009380 for Testing

Microsoft has just released a new Windows 11 cumulative update for users enrolled in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program, though this time, there’s nothing to be excited about. This is because the main purpose of the newly-released Windows 11 cumulative update KB5009380, which increases the OS build number to 22518.1012, is to help Microsoft test the servicing pipeline for builds in this particular channel. Other than that, there’s nothing new you’ll be getting by installing this update, though it’s important to do it anyway, as Microsoft can therefore collect the feedback it needs to further improve its servicing model. Windows 11 build 22518 On the other hand, this update is based on Windows 11 build 22518, which was released earlier this week with big improvements. One of the new features included in this build was Voice Access, which is a way to control Windows 11 using nothing but your voice. “Voice access is a new experience th...