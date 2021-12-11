Apple @ Work: COOLPO 360 degree camera is a perfect low-cost alternative for plug and play macOS video conferencing

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.



360-degree cameras might have been used a bit before COVID, but now they are a mainstay in every conference room, classroom, etc. Meeting Owl has been the gold standard here with its tight integration with macOS and Windows, but also easy management with the COOLPO 360 degree camera is rough 2/3rds the cost with a robust feature set, making it a great option if you’re looking to upgrade multiple rooms or even upgrade your home office.



more…