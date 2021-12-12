Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac falls to new Amazon all-time low at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core GPU/256GB for *$1,399 shipped* in Silver. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to a new Amazon all-time low at $100 off and $51 below our previous Black Friday mention. Bringing M1 to the desktop, the latest iteration of iMac was just refreshed with Apple Silicon earlier in the year and arrives with a refreshed design both inside and out. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. This elevated model also come with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.



