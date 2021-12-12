The Best MIDI keyboards for Mac, iPhone, and iPad 2021 Edition

Welcome to the 2021 edition of the best MIDI keyboards for Mac (and iPhone/iPad). This is a great time of year to take stock of what’s out there ahead of the holidays, including both brand new options released in 2021 and some mainstays that have rightfully earned another mention on our list. Apple’s Logic Pro made leaps and bounds with the latest major updates and these are the best MIDI keyboards out there to take advantage of what it and other DAWs have to offer, just be sure to check out the Launchpads we detailed earlier in the year for direct Live Loops control as well. Head below for a closer look at 2021’s best MIDI keyboards.



