iPhone charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone 13

If your shiny new iPhone 13 seems like it is charging slowly, there’s most likely a simple reason. The old 5-watt iPhone chargers will work with your new phone, but can only charge at a lower power throughput. However, a newer 20-watt charger and USB-C Lightning cable can charge your iPhone at full speed. So if you have upgraded from an older iPhone, the chances are your power brick is outdated. Here’s all the ways you can fast charge your new iPhone.



