Save up to 40% on Keurig K-Minis with arrival by Christmas from $50 (Multiple colorways)

Amazon is now offering up to *25% off *the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Makers in all but one colorway to match your decor. You can now pick up one of the most attractive Keurig brewers for *$59.99 shipped*. Or, opt for the Jonathan Adler-designed edition at the Black Friday price of *$49.99 shipped* over at Best Buy. Regularly up to $100 (more like $90 on the standard edition), this is either matching or within $10 of the limited Black Friday price depending on which model you go with, at least $10 under Target’s current holiday listing, and the best we can find. It’s rare to see all the colorways on tap like this outside of special promotions, so now might be your last chance to lock one in before the December festivities. A compact 5-inch footprint is joined by 6 to 12-oz. cup sizes, cord storage, and a direct-to-travel mug brewing setup (up to 7-inches tall). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.



