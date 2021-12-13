Save up to 50% on Star Wars, Hot Wheels, Minecraft, and other toys from $5, today only

Today only, as part of its up to *50% off* a selection toys ranging from Hot Wheels cars and Barbie dolls to board games, plush, playsets, and so much more. With prices starting at just *$5*, you’ll find free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Including everything from stocking stuffers for the Star Wars fan on your list to massive playsets sure to excited any kid in your family in need of a gift, there’s quite a wide range of toys up for grabs at the best prices of the year. Find all of our top picks down below.



more…