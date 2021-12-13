Security firm releases a free fix for serious Log4Shell vulnerability in Apache Log4j

If you are running a version of Apache Log4j between 2.0-beta9 to 2.14.1 (inclusive) the Log4Shell vulnerability is something you need to be aware off. Tracked as CVE-2021-44228, this is a serious and easily exploited RCE flaw in the open-source Java-based logging utility. An attacker can exploit the security flaw to execute a remote attack by simply using a particular string as the browser user agent. Although the Apache Software Foundation has released a patched version of Log4j 2.15.0, not everyone is able to update straight away, and this is something that attackers are taking advantage of. Thankfully, security firm… [Continue Reading]