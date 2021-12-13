Someone accidentally sold a Bored Ape NFT for $3,000 instead of $300,000
Published
A rare NFT from the Bored Ape series sold for one-hundredth of its intended market price due to a "fat finger" mistake by the seller.Full Article
Published
A rare NFT from the Bored Ape series sold for one-hundredth of its intended market price due to a "fat finger" mistake by the seller.Full Article
2021 was a huge year for the mainstreaming of cryptocurrency.
Popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and..