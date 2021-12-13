Halo Infinite gains Slayer, Free-for-All, Tactical Slayer, and more tomorrow

Halo Infinite launched fully last week following early access to the game’s multiplayer, and players have been enjoying the title since. However, it’s noticeably missing some of the franchise’s most iconic content, including the Slayer playlist. Well, that all changes starting tomorrow. That’s right, over the weekend, 343 took to Reddit to share that Slayer is launching Tuesday, December 14. It’ll be joined by Fiesta, free for all, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT). What all do these game modes include? Let’s take a closer look below.



