Elgato’s Key Light Air falls to new all-time low at Amazon of $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Air for *$99.99 shipped*. Down from its normal $130 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $10. This Wi-Fi-enabled LED light is the perfect upgrade to your streaming or home office setup. It can output up to 1,400-lumens and has an adjustable color temperature from 2900K to 7000K depending on what you need. I run Elgato’s Ring Light in my streaming setup, which is similar in function and I absolutely love it. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll find the ability to control this light from your iPhone, Android smartphone, Mac, or PC as well as through the Stream Deck if you have one. Head below for more.



