House January 6 committee members were dripping with disdain for Mark Meadows' new book
Members of the House select committee noted how Meadows' decision to stop cooperating coincided with the rollout of "The Chief's Chief."
Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former..
Watch VideoIn an abrupt reversal, an attorney for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said his client will not cooperate..
The resolution comes days after Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the committee investigating the attack.