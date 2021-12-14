Two for one stocking stuffer idea: A pair of Amazon Shagreen Journals for $10 (Reg. $14+)

Here’s a great little stocking stuffer. Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Shagreen Journals for* $9.92 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. While the listing says the regular price is $11, they have gone for as much as $14.50 over the last few months and up to $16 across 2021. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. A nice little 2-for-1 option here, you might even be able to get a pair of stocking stuffers out of this deal at under $5 a pop. Featuring a rounded edge hardcover with a litchi grain texture, each book has 112 lined sheets of wood-free paper with an expandable interior pocket for business cards, receipts, or additional documents. You’ll also find an integrated bookmark and elastic band closer here as well. More details below.



