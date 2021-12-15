What are Log4Shell and log4j and should you be worried about them?

At the end of November a vulnerability targeting Minecraft servers was uncovered. If you don't play Minecraft you probably didn't pay it much attention. Since then, however, 'Log4Shell' has surged across the web sending tremors through the security community and prompting the US government to describe it as a 'severe risk'. So, what's going on and is it time to panic? First of all Log4Shell affects log4j. What's log4j? It's an open-source logging framework in Java that developers use in order to track software activity in cloud and enterprise apps. That means it's used in a vast number of things,… [Continue Reading]