Bass Pro Shops Bargain Cave takes *up to 50% off *new markdowns from *$13*. Prices are as marked. Here you will find deals on Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, Under Armour, Ray-Ban, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Columbia Loma Vista Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to* **$60*, which is $40 off the original rate. This jacket is perfect for fall and winter weather with a down filling to promote warmth. It’s great for outdoor activities as well with a durable exterior. It also has a buffalo check fleece lining that provides warmth and style too. Plus, the exterior water-resistant fabric keeps you dry. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.



more…