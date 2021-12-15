Have this industrial nightstand or end table shipped to your door for $21 (New low, 36% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Industrial Nightstand for *$20.99 shipped*. Typically sold for $33 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least 36% off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $9. It doesn’t matter if your bedroom needs a new nightstand or the living room could use an end table, this industrial piece of furniture is certainly worth considering. The main surface is built to support up to 44 pounds of weight and underneath you’ll find a magazine holder that’s perfect for keeping some reading material within reach.



more…