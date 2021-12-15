Ubisoft announces Splinter Cell remake is in the works as game nears 20th anniversary

The game development company Ubisoft is well-known for its Splinter Cell franchise that launched 19 years ago. It was one of the company’s first forays into the world of stealth-action shooters, and it all but defined a generation of gaming. Personally, I vastly prefer the stealth genre that Splinter Cell ushered in over the fast-paced run, die, respawn of some modern titles. Well, Ubisoft Toronto just began rebuilding the game from the ground up. That’s right, Splinter Cell is being remade, though it’ll be a bit different from the remaster. So, what all can we expect, and more importantly when can we expect it? Let’s take a closer look at the Splinter Cell remake.



