Microsoft’s i5-powered Surface Pro 7 packs USB-C and is down to a new low at $600

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/128GB for *$599.99 shipped*. Also available direct. Down from its $900 list price and $700 going rate at Microsoft (though out of stock there), today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is made to deliver ample power while on-the-go for general computing tasks. It has a laptop-class Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage as well. With both USB-C and USB-A connectivity options, all-day battery, and Instant On, this tablet is perfect for portable work setups. Head below for more.



