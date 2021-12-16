Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Foot Locker Celebrate Sale offers* 25% off* orders of $99 or more when you apply promo code *GIFT* at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, Under Armour, Reebok, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoes that are marked down to *$90* and originally sold for $120. These running shoes were made to push your workouts further with a curved design and highly-cushioned insole. They’re also lightweight, breathable, and have a sock-like fit for a natural stride. This style is available in eight color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.



