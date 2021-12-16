Amazon will ship you a 3rd Gen. Echo Dot for $1 when you subscribe to Music Unlimited for $8

Amazon is now offering one of its most popular holiday promotions just ahead of Christmas, discounting its third generation Echo Dot to *$0.99* when you sign up for an *$8* Music Unlimited Subscription. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll need this to be your first Echo device in order to lock-in the promotion. Down from the $49 total you’d pay for this package, with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just once before this year back in May.



Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot makes for quite the compelling smart speaker at just $1, delivering Alexa alongside a collection of other features like smart home control, Apple Music, and more. Plus with Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to use Alexa to play your favorite tracks, too.



