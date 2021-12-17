Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications Leaked

January is going to be a very, very busy month for Samsung, as the South Korean company is gearing up to take the wraps off several products deemed as critical for its long-term mobile strategy. The most anticipated release is without a doubt the one of the Galaxy S22, with an Unpacked event expected in the second half of January. But on the other hand, the first launch of the year will be the Galaxy S21 FE, a device that was originally supposed to launch in the fall of 2021 but which was then pushed back to January due to the component shortage. The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will represent a more affordable alternative to the high-end Galaxy S models, and leaked specifications that surfaced via WinFuture confirm this is exactly what’s going to happen on the upcoming device. Launch in January The S21 SE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, while the graphics chip will be the Kryo 680...