Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Leaked Ahead of January Launch

The next big announcement on Samsung’s agenda is the Galaxy S21 FE, which according to people familiar with the matter, should see the daylight as soon as January 3. January is also expected to witness the debut of the highly anticipated Galaxy S22, but at the same time, the next month looks very likely to also bring us a new tablet too. SamMobile is reporting, and we can confirm from our own sources, that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to see the daylight in early 2022, and multiple individuals with knowledge of the launch told us the debut could take place in January as well. There’s a chance Samsung wants to unveil the new tablet at CES as well, alongside the Galaxy S21 FE, but on the other hand, some say the company could wait a little longer in order to give its new smartphones more exclusive time on the market. S Pen support, Samsung Health coming too ...