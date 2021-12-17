Prep for winter storms with up to 50% off Greenworks electric snow blowers from $69

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to* 50% off* a selection of Greenworks electric snow gear headlined by the Pro 80V 20-inch Battery Snow Thrower at *$299 shipped*. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts of the year at 33% off. This is also a new 2021 low, as well. Sporting a 20-inch design, this Greenworks Pro 80V snow blower lets you finally ditch gas and oil this winter. You’ll find a battery-powered design that can clear your driveway, sidewalks, and patio for up to 45 minutes per session. Head below for more.



