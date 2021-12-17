New York reports 21,027 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest the state has ever recorded
New York state reported a record-breaking 21,027 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 263,536 tests conducted.Full Article
NEW YORK — Only 38% of city inmates are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and with cases doubling in a single day, the head of..
FOX Cancels , 'New Year's Eve Toast & Roast' , Amid Spike In COVID Cases.
