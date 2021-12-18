YouTube TV slashes subscription price as dispute leads to the loss of numerous Disney channels

Subscribers to YouTube TV have lost access to a number of Disney-owned channels including ABC News, FX, ESPN, the Disney Channel and National Geographic. The channels have been dropped after contract negotiations between YouTube and Disney broke down. But while subscribers will no doubt be mourning the loss of nearly 20 channels, there is a silver lining to the bad news. YouTube has cut the price of a YouTube TV subscription until such a time as the Disney channels are available once again. See also: Microsoft has blocked all default browser workarounds in Windows 10 and Windows 11 Microsoft continues… [Continue Reading]