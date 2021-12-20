O&O AppBuster updates to make it easy to remove the bloat from Windows 11

Hard drives may be larger and cheaper than ever, but that's no reason to fill them up with things we don't need. While you may be in the habit of uninstalling software that has outlived its use, when it comes to Windows itself there are probably many elements you not only don't use, but don't know how to get rid of. And this is where O&O AppBuster can help. Newly updated to support Windows 11, this portable app provides an easy way to remove not only the software you have manually installed, but also the pre-installed components of Windows. In… [Continue Reading]