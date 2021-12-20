Goldman Sachs says Joe Manchin's rejection of Biden's $2 trillion spending plan is bad for the US economy
Published
With the Build Back Better plan likely off the table, the US economy will grow more slowly, Goldman said.Full Article
Published
With the Build Back Better plan likely off the table, the US economy will grow more slowly, Goldman said.Full Article
Manchin's rejection of President Biden's spending bill will hurt the economy next year, according to an analysis from Goldman..
Here in the news kitchen, we hear your complaints: This isn’t the 2021 you ordered. This isn’t the 2021 any of us ordered...