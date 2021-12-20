Scientists Warn of ‘Doomsday Glacier’ that Could Raise Sea Levels Two Feet

Far, far away from the presumably toasty place you're reading this, on the Walgreen Coast of Antarctica, there's a massive chunk of ice known as the Thwaites Glacier. It's the widest glacier in the world, and scientists are worried that a large volume of its ice could end up in the oceans very soon. This has earned Thwaites a nickname: Doomsday Glacier.

