Forgive Me Father Preview (PC)

My priest clearly knows his way around a handgun, reliably hitting explosive barrels and headshots. But the eldritch horrors he’s facing are also pretty capable of springing surprises, like their double head protection. As a fallen enemy tries to nibble at my ankles, I switch weapons. Two shotgun blasts clear the opponents in front of me and a knife slash takes down the nibbler. There are plenty of other horrors to face in Forgive Me Father. The experience is developed by Byte Barrel and published by 1C Entertainment. It is now in Early Access on Steam, with the plan being to deliver the full release before the end of the first half of 2022. The simplest pitch for the game is a more playful Heretic with complex combat engagements and a constant need to push forward. Weapons don’t have reloads but the main character does have skills. Enemies fit the world perfectly and challenge both in terms of numbers and abilities. Strafing is required for success. There are colo...