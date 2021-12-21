Google Pixel 6 sees pre-paid discount with bundled Pixel Buds and $100 GC

Visible Wireless is currently offering a pre-paid Google Pixel 6 with Pixel Buds A-Series and $100 gift card at *$600 shipped*. Bundling in an extra $199 in value on top of the handset, this is matching the best value we’ve seen and marks an all-around rare discount in the first place. Google Pixel 6 arrived last month and delivers the brand’s latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. Everything is powered by the first-ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and backed by 128GB of storage. Then around back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the package on the latest from Google. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.



