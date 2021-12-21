Samsung is getting ready to take the wraps off a lineup of new smartphones, and the first on the company’s agenda is none other than the Galaxy S21 FE. The device, which was originally expected to debut earlier this year, is now expected to see the daylight in January, with a CES unveiling very likely. More specifically, we’re hearing the official announcement could take place on January 3 (or January 4 depending on the time zone), with the sales to kick off shortly after the launch. Serial leakster @evleaks has recently revealed that January 11 is an important date for the Galaxy S21 FE, without actually confirming if this is the day when the device will see the daylight or when it goes on sale. S21 FE launching next month Most likely, however, this is the date when Samsung starts shipping the Galaxy S21 FE, and this makes sense given the public announcement should be shared o...Full Article
Samsung Could Kick Off Galaxy S21 FE Sales on January 11
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Revealed in Real-Life Photos
While Samsung’s next big launch is the Galaxy S21 FE, which should take place in early January, most likely a day before CES, the..
Softpedia
Samsung Reportedly Pushes Back Galaxy S22 Pre-Order Kickoff Dates
Samsung is projected to take the wraps off the Galaxy S22 at some point next month, but so far, nobody knows exactly when the..
Softpedia