Samsung Could Kick Off Galaxy S21 FE Sales on January 11

Samsung is getting ready to take the wraps off a lineup of new smartphones, and the first on the company’s agenda is none other than the Galaxy S21 FE. The device, which was originally expected to debut earlier this year, is now expected to see the daylight in January, with a CES unveiling very likely. More specifically, we’re hearing the official announcement could take place on January 3 (or January 4 depending on the time zone), with the sales to kick off shortly after the launch. Serial leakster @evleaks has recently revealed that January 11 is an important date for the Galaxy S21 FE, without actually confirming if this is the day when the device will see the daylight or when it goes on sale. S21 FE launching next month Most likely, however, this is the date when Samsung starts shipping the Galaxy S21 FE, and this makes sense given the public announcement should be shared o...