This Apple Health-ready smart scale arrives ahead of Christmas and 2022 for $15 (Save 25%)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for *$14.99 Prime shipped* once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This affordable smart scale is ready to help you keep tabs on weight loss, muscle gain, and more throughout 2022 and beyond. It tracks 13 body composition measurements that include weight, BMI, body fat, body water, and more. Metrics can be sent to Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. iOS and Android compatibility makes this a solution that the whole family can take advantage of.



