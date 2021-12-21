PDP’s Pull-N-Go Zelda travel case for Switch holds it all for just $26 shipped (New low)

Amazon is offering the PDP Switch Pull-N-Go Zelda Breath of the WIld Travel Case for *$26 shipped*. Down from $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this design. This unique case delivers the support for the original Switch, the Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. It features a Breath of the Wild design as well, which matches the Faceoff Controller. You’ll find both a Slim Travel Case as well as a more all-encompassing storage solution here for a 2-in-1 design. In all, there’s room for the console, dock, Pro Controller, power adapter, HDMI cord, extra Joy-Con controllers, game cartridges, and more. Head below for additional details.



more…