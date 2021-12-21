Stock up on 100-pack Amazon K-Cups before the big day from under $20 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering up to *20%* or more off its Solimo and Happy Belly K-Cup packs. You can now score 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Donut Style Blend Medium-Light Roast Coffee Pods for *$22.08 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and cancel it after your order ships on Thursday of this week. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also matching our previous mention outside of the one-day Black Friday price at just over $20. The Donut Style is made from a blend of Latin American coffees and is described as having “smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma.” Amazon’s Solimo pods are compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers as well. Head below for even more deals from under *$20*.



