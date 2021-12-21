GOLABS’ portable power station offers 60W PD and 160W AC at $130, more in New Green Deals

Depending on the area of the country you live in, winter could possibly bring power outages due to heavy snowfall or icing. If you live in one of those places, then having a portable power station on hand at all times is a must. This GOLABS model features 204Wh of capacity and can run a 160W heater with ease, while also delivering 60W of USB-C PD charging and more. Right now it’s on sale for *$130*, which is just $10 above its all-time low and $70 beneath its normal going rate. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…