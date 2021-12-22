Elgato’s new Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for only the second time at low of $140

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for *$139.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching earlier in the year as well as a match of the all-time low. Ideal for upgrading a streaming setup, workstation, or gaming rig, the new MK.2 version of Elgato’s popular Stream Deck arrives with an array of 15 customizable macro keys. Each one has an LED display which can not only be programmed to open a number of apps or run functions, but also tweaked to look just how you’d like it. Compared to the original model, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and more streamlined design. Not to mention, interchangeable faceplates for further customization. Head below for more.



more…