The popular KIWI Sneaker Care Kit is back to holiday pricing at just $7 (Reg. $18)

Amazon is now offering the KIWI Sneaker Care Kit for *$6.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $18 or so, this is matching the Black Friday and holiday pricing we tracked at the top of the month and is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the all-time low. This is a great way to refresh your kicks for the new year with a three step system that works on “all materials and colors.” It includes a 2.5-ounce sneaker cleaner as well as the KIWI shoe protector solution, and a deodorizer. The cleaner itself, which sells for the same price as today’s bundle, carries a 4+ star rating at Target. More details below.



