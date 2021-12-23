Chefman’s Steel TurboFry Touch Air Fryer: 5-qt. $65 or dual basket at $100 + more from $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Amazon and is now at least 35% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is one of the more attractive models in Chefman’s already affordable lineup of air fryers, if you ask me, with a digital touch display and a viewing window to keep an eye on the wings. But with four built-in cooking functions for everything from chicken and fries to veggies and fish, you shouldn’t really need to do much but turn it on. The 5-quart capacity is joined by a sleek black stainless steel exterior, dishwasher-safe parts, and an adjustable temperature range for manual cooks. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and elsewhere. More air fryer and multi-cooker deals below.



more…