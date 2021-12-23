Skullcandy’s latest Push true wireless earbuds fall to new all-time low at $67

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for *$67.32 shipped*. Down from $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With up to 44 hours of total battery life and the ability to offer hands-free voice control with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, these earbuds are great for working out in the new year. There’s also built-in Tile Finding technology as well as IP55 sweat and water resistance. Take a deeper dive into Skull-IQ and these headphones in our hands-on announcement coverage.



more…