Android 13 Build Leaks to the Web, Reveals New Incoming Features

Android 12 is yet to reach all devices out there, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that Google isn’t already working on the next version of its mobile operating system. It does, and according to the typical calendar, the company is expected to announce Android 13 in the summer, with beta builds to then start shipping to testers around the globe. An early build of Android 13 has recently reached the web, and XDA provides us with an early look at some of the changes Google is currently working on for this operating system update. Codenamed Tiramisu, Android 13 is expected to introduce additional lock screen customization options, as users will be allowed to choose how they want the clock to be displayed – on one or two lines. New notification permissions Then, Android 13 will also include some changes concerning the notifications pushed by apps. As it turns out...