It’s hard to beat five Amazon Basics Utility Knives with 25 blades at $10 Prime shipped (22% off)

Amazon is offering five of its Amazon Basics Retractable Utility Knives with 25 blades for *$10.14 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $13, today’s deal takes 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your home is anything like mine, deliveries arrive just about each and every day. In the past I used to have to get creative when opening boxes, but now I have several utility knives sprinkled throughout the house. This has been a game changer since I never have to wander very far in order to find a razor-sharp blade to open up and tear down each box right after I receive it. With this kit you’ll get five handles and 25 replacement blades, each of which has pre-cut sections that easily snap away to reveal yet another sharp edge.



