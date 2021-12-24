Speck’s CandyShell Pro, Gemshell Clear, more cases for iPhone 13/Pro/Max on sale from $14

Amazon is offering the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Pro Case for *$15.90 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of around $20 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to keep your iPhone 13 Pro safe from tumbles and spills, this case is rated for “8-foot drop protection” thanks to a dual-layer design. The raised bezel helps keep your screen from dropping when setting the phone face down. On top of that, it’s Microban antimicrobial protection that “gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case” so you can enjoy a cleaner experience. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional deals *from $14*.



