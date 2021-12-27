'Voyage back to the birth of the universe': NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope launched from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on December 25. Credit: NASA via Storyful
At last, after more than $10 billion spent on its development, and a delay of more than 14 years from the original launch date, the..
Astronomers were jubilant as the spacecraft made it off the launchpad following decades of delays and cost overruns. The Webb is..