Microsoft Office 365 Family (6 TB/seats) 1 year sub hits $50

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a 1 year family subscription to Microsoft Office for *$99.99 bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card* for an effective price of *$50*. That’s $50 off the normal price which we’ve seen once before and is effectively a free $50 gift card on something many people buy yearly anyway.



Office 365 Family subscription includes industry standard Word, Office, Powerpoint and Outlook as well as 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for EACH person you share with (6TB total), so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices. Office 365 apps and storage work across Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android.



