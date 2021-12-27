Lululemon’s After Christmas Sale offers deals from $9 shipped (up to 60% off)

Lululemon’s After Christmas Sale is live! Save *up to 60% off* best-selling styles with pricing starting at just* $9*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. This is the perfect chance to update your activewear for the new year and achieve your goals. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ABC Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to *$89*, which is $39 off the original rate. These pants are extremely versatile and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. The lightweight, highly-breathable, and flexible material makes them great for workouts, lounging, traveling, and much more. Plus, the material is wrinkle-resistant to help keep you looking polished throughout the day. With over 1,000 positive reviews from Lululemon customers, these pants are rated 4.2/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire event here.



